.44 Special Five Guns

Downsized Five-Shooters

S&W led the way in down-sizing sixguns. In 1935 the first .357 Magnum arrived in a full-sized .44 Frame. Thanks to the urging of Bill Jordan, S&W came up with a smaller .357 Magnum, the Combat Magnum, which was built on the .38 Special K-Frame. Nonetheless, it still held six rounds. To fit larger-diameter .44 Special cartridges, the company had to lose one, resulting in the five-shot .44 Special.

As we entered the last decade of the 20th century, we had two five-shot .44 Specials available. Charter Arms still offered the .44 Bulldog while Taurus produced a five-shot .44 Special, the Model 431. I’ve often mentioned there are two Charter Arms stainless steel Bulldogs stashed in the two bathrooms in our home. In the side drawer of my desk is a customized Taurus .44 Special by Bill Oglesby. It has a 2.5″-barrel, matte stainless-steel finish, polished cylinder and trigger, bobbed hammer and V-notch rear sight paired with tritium white bead up front. I’ve added a Tyler T-Grip adapter and keep it loaded with Buffalo Bore 200-gr. Anti-Personnel full wadcutters.

Before the 20th century ended S&W offered three 5-shot .44 Specials — all of which demand top dollars today if you can even find one. The first example was the Model 696 built on the L-Frame with a 3″ barrel. This is an all stainless steel five-gun with a round butt, smooth trigger and S&W adjustable sights with a red ramp front sight. This was followed with the Model 296 which is a 2.5″ barreled alloy lightweight version with a round butt and concealed hammer as found on the smaller .38 Special Centennial. Finally came the Model 396 Airlite in 2000. This 3.2″ barreled .44 Special is a joy to pack all day long and is a grand choice for backpacking and hiking off the beaten path. It has a round butted aluminum alloy frame, S&W adjustable sights including a HIVIZ Green Dot front sight.