Years Passed

Around 1986 the Colt was on my work bench and by an odd coincidence, so was a very early Bushnell Phantom scope. That was the 1.5 power scope which, when you looked through it, always seemed to make the target seem smaller than real life. I once had an optics engineer explain it to me but it still didn’t make any sense, so I just nodded like I was understanding him, then trundled off still confused. I still don’t understand how a 1.5x “magnification” makes things smaller.



Nonetheless, smaller or not, I started to eyeball that scope, then the Colt sitting nearby, then the scope, then the Colt — this going on for some time. I even held the scope up to the top of the gun and it sorta’ looked right. I dug into my “scope bits” box and found a rail from an early TC Contender which the scope’s integral mount would fit on.

Then I eyed my bench-top milling machine — and an idea was born.



“Bein’ since” — as they say here in Missouri — this wasn’t a collectible Colt I figured installing the scope on it wouldn’t hurt a thing and just might be pretty darn fun to boot. With no small amount of eye-balling involved, some breath-holding while I drilled into the top of the Colt and one broken tap as I recall, it went together. Much to my surprise and delight, the cross-hairs were even straight. That was a good thing as the scope can’t be rotated in the mount.



Did it work? In spades, as they say.



I shot a zillion rounds out of this combo and it chased no-end of Southern California jack rabbits, Necco Wafer targets (remember those?) and counted plinking adventures in the thousands. I remember at the time being able to keep pretty much ragged, one-hole groups at 25 yards with the right ammo. It was a deadly combo and I’ve never seen one like it since. Today, it’s easy to scope a .22 pistol, and my S&W Victory .22 in the picture is sort of a modern version of what I did 33 years ago — but the Woodsman still rocks, if you ask me.



When I saw it in my safe not long ago I dug it out and put it to work. It’d been years since I had shot it last. I found it was glitchy though, failing to engage the sear sometimes, and even doubling now and again. Hmmm …



I dug into it and guessed the sear spring had taken a set or weakened some — hey, 70 years is a long time — so tuned it up a bit, re-shaping and re-tempering it. After the install, all ran just fine again. I went ahead and put in a new hammer spring and recoil spring while I was at it too. A good lesson here if your Woodsman is doing the same thing — it’s likely the sear spring is not engaging the sear reliably.



My target shooting afterward revealed the old girl still shoots. That ragged one hole, 5-shot group at 25 yards was done with CCI Stinger ammo, of all things! It was the best at that range. One group with CCI Mini-Mag HP at 40 yards measured about 1.25". Nothing went over 1" at 25 yards. I don’t care who you are, that sort of performance out of a 70-year-old gun with a 50-year-old scope and 65-year-old trigger-man is amazing — and great fun. If all this sounds interesting, dig up a beater Ruger Standard Auto, or old Browning Buckmark .22 and go to work. Let me know how it goes if you do it.