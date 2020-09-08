Don’t Forget Your Better Half

So far, I’ve left Yvonne out of this imagining game. I couldn’t attend such a BBQ so finely adorned with her looking plain. If we were attending a BBQ together, we have a perfect, yet not identical pair. Back in the early 21st century when U.S. Firearms was making beautiful quality single actions, I ordered two with engraving. Yvonne already had a Colt SAA .44 WCF/.44-40 with a 5.5" barrel, so she asked for her USFA to have the same length. Obviously, my preference for barrel lengths is 4.75". Hers has serial number YMV1 and mine is stamped MLV3.

Truth be told, the backyard BBQs I’ve attended in my lifetime could probably be counted on the fingers of one hand. But who knows? It could happen.

