When I saw it, I knew it was coming home with me. The store I was in specializes in jewelry, antiques, collectible guns from the 1700s to the present, and a lot of other marvelous, sometimes even astonishing things. At first, I thought the little Beretta was maybe a 21A Bobcat or similar, but the long barrel had me confused — and had my attention. I’ve often pitched makers like NAA, Ruger and others to put longer barrels on some of their tiny pocket autos. For some ridiculous reason, a 3″ or 4″ barrel on a Ruger LCP MAX, for instance, is just begging to be done, at least to me. But alas … when I bring it up, they just stare blankly, hoping I’ll leave their booth soon.

So, seeing this delightful little Beretta with a longer barrel really caught my attention. As I dug a bit deeper, I realized it was an early 950B in .22 Short, no less. Call me what you will, but a tiny auto in .22 Short — especially with a longer barrel — is just captivating to me for some impractical, senseless reason. I also noticed this one didn’t have a thumb safety, putting it prior to 1968 — even better. I began to reach for my wallet.

These early guns had an inertial firing pin and were made to be safely carried with the hammer down on a loaded chamber. So the drill was to flip the lever on the side, the barrel pops up, drop the minuscule .22 Short into the chamber, snick the barrel closed, and, making sure the hammer is down, pocket the little charmer. To get it going, you thumb the hammer back, point it at the bad guy, and gravely hope you don’t have to shoot, as it would very likely make them angry and disappointed in you.

I finished the paperwork and walked out with my new little friend. Living in a free state has assorted advantages, and seeing a gun you want, buying it, and walking out of the store with it is one of those rewards. Hate us if you must, or just move and enjoy the freedoms we have.