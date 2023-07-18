Shooting ... Coated

Aware of how my handgun groups on paper tend to grow as my hands and eyes tire, I used a Ransom Pistol Machine Rest for accuracy testing. Then I divided the shooting into two sections — semi-autos and revolvers. This is the semi-auto part. All the handguns used came from my own personal collection. They were: Les Baer .45 Thunder Ranch Special, Kimber 1911 .40 S&W, Colt 1911 ELCEN (stainless steel) .38 Super and German 1943 vintage P38 9mm (made in the Mauser factory).

Most of MBC’s coated bullets come in a variety of weights per caliber. I used two each in all the pistols except the .40 S&W. I meant to use two weights there, but when getting set up at my machine rest I discovered I’d only loaded 200-grain TCs. (I’m old! Don’t laugh, or I’ll report you for senior citizen abuse.) All handloading was done normally using taper crimps as the final step. The chart shows the details.

Now here’s the best part. The smallest five-shot group at 25 yards came with the 200-grain SWCs from Les Baer .45. It was a mere 11/8″. The largest group of all came with the wartime P38 9mm with 115-grain RNs, and it was still just 3″. The Colt ELCEN .38 Super was the last pistol fired that day, so on a whim, I shot a 10-shot group with the 147-grain TCs. It was still just 2¼”. Since the machine rest testing day, I’ve shot up the rest of my semi-auto MBC bullet handloads at my favorite pastime — plinking at steel. I still haven’t discovered a reason not to like them and that’s saying something from an old dinosaur like me.

For more info: MissouriBullet.com

