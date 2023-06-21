Every Epic Trek Starts Someplace …

I grew up watching syndicated reruns of the original “Star Trek.” Through 13 feature movies, eight live-action television series, sundry computer games and a theme park attraction, “Star Trek” has raked in roughly $10.6 billion — making it one of the most successful and profitable media franchises ever contrived.

No offense to our younger readers, but the Captain of the Enterprise was never meant to be a balding Frenchman. “The Next Generation” just never did much for me. However, I will forever be smitten with the original characters. The relatively recent reboots did a fabulous job of capturing that early Kirk/Spock magic.

The original series ran for three years, from 1966 through 1969. The state of the art as regards special effects was fairly primitive back then compared to today’s amazing digital capabilities. Regardless, across 79 episodes, Kirk and his valiant crew explored deep space in search of adventure. Their extraordinary chemistry even spawned the spoof “Galaxy Quest,” which was, in my opinion at least, one of the best movies ever made.

Trek’s original players hailed from a wide variety of backgrounds. Grace Lee Whitney played Yeoman Rand through the first eight episodes. She was also the very first Chicken of the Sea mermaid in their earliest ad campaigns. Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, spent three years in the U.S. Army, separating as a Staff Sergeant. He was also briefly a professional singer (check this out if you need a giggle). William Shatner played Captain Kirk. He was born and raised in Montreal, Canada. He also had a successful career as a novelist. Both Nimoy and Shatner hailed from Jewish Ukrainian roots.