From Bears to Bad Guys

Backstory

Collier was owned by cotton plantation owner Howell Hinds, a devoted hunter. Holt had a talent with dogs and horses, and as a child was appointed caretaker of Hinds’ hounds. He wound up being taken along on hunting trips, where it turned out he was also a preternaturally talented marksman. Minor Ferris Buchanan, author of the primary Collier biography, tells how the boy became a bear hunter: “Crashing through the underbrush and the canebrake, they saw a black bear trying to fight off the angry pack of dogs. Taking careful aim, Holt squeezed the trigger, dropping the bear to the ground. At 10 years old, he had killed his first bear.”

From then on, he was given a pony and a shotgun and instructed to “keep the tables high with fresh meat.” The kid became so proficient with the shotgun that Hinds allowed him to compete in live bird shooting matches, on one occasion winning a then-princely $1,000 for his master. Buchanan writes that Hinds “bought him a $215 12-gauge Scott shotgun. If converted into today’s money, the shotgun would cost somewhere over $7,000.” By now, Hinds was treating the young slave like his own son, and the affection and loyalty were returned.

Which is why, when the Civil War broke out, the boy went to war. Slave-owners who donned butternut and fought for the South often brought a slave along as valet, but it was all but unheard of for a slave to be actually fighting the Yankees who fought to free them. Holt Collier, however, had led a life of relative privilege. Hinds, a personal friend of Confederacy President Jefferson Davis, went off to fight. When Hinds told him he was too young and had to stay home, the lad rebelled, took a horse from the Hinds’ stable, and followed his master. Once he was at the front, Hinds assigned him to be a valet. At age 14, Collier was tending a wounded soldier when a skirmish broke out. He would say later in the dialect of his time and place, “Somebody had left a musket an’ a sack full of cartridges. So I jes’ buckled on the cartridge belt an’ follered along ’til I got to where the shootin’ was goin’ on … I got to a place where I could see real good an’ commenced to a-shootin’ too.”

Biographer Buchanan writes, “Holt, happy to be part of the action, kept pouring fire into the advancing Yankees. It was there, outside of Nashville, that he proved his willingness to kill or die for what he considered his country, regardless of his status as a slave.” Collier fought in the battles of Corinth and Shiloh, where according to one account he was wounded. He found himself a trusted scout under the command of Nathan Bedford Forest, who would later be a founder of the Ku Klux Klan and still later renounce that organization. Collier would later say he had been treated as an equal by the white Confederates in his company, although he said he was “the only colored man in the regiment.”

When the war ended, Holt Collier was officially a freedman, and by one account had been freed by Hines even before the latter went off to war, but he chose to stay with his benefactor. It was a relationship that would end with gunfire.