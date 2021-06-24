Green Dentistry 

You surrender a few rights when you voluntarily sign over your soul to Uncle Sam. Your time is no longer your own, any semblance of privacy is gone and scary folks tell you how to wear your hair, manage your clothing and make your bed. At least there’s free medical and dental care.

It’s not like Uncle Sam actually cares. Poor dentition could adversely affect your military mission. As a result, there is this massive infrastructure focused on meeting the medical and dental needs of our boys and girls in military uniform. Sometimes, however, you get what you pay for.

My buddy was a young enlisted soldier gutting his way through jump school at Fort Benning. About halfway through he twisted his ankle and had to be recycled. The First Sergeant grew weary of his hobbling around the barracks cluttering up the place and directed him to go to the nearby military dentist to see if he needed any dental work. It seemed a responsible use of time.

The GI dentist was a full Colonel, an O-6 in military parlance. Compared to an E-1 Private, an O-6 hobnobs with the angelic hosts and walks on water. My young Private friend was going to do exactly as this senior officer directed.

The dental professional poked around his mouth and announced that he did indeed seem to be in possession of a full complement of superfluous wisdom teeth. This would be a great opportunity to donate those rascals to science. In addition, this was the Private’s lucky day. The Colonel had devised a fresh new method of removing wisdom teeth, and my Private buddy would get the privilege of having it tested on him. This should have been the first red flag.

I’ve never removed a tooth from a live human, but I’m told the tool looks sort of like a pair of pliers and has some kind of grabber component on the end. The grabby bit latches onto the molar in question, and then a little rotational leverage just drags that sucker right out. The down side is that sometimes the grabby bit can slip off the tooth at an inopportune time. This wizened Army dentist had an idea for a better mousetrap.