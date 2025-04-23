‘Gun Owners for Trump’ Should be More Than Campaign Window Dressing

Government Support?

Most of all, he can make wise appointments, especially with judges.

Whomever he selects to head ATF needs to focus on dangerous criminals and stop with all the “rules” (although performing many of those crimefighting functions still runs afoul of delegated Constitutional authority for a federal government intended by the Framers to confine itself to piracy, counterfeiting, and treason). It’s a no-win assignment until the laws are changed, so the best we can hope for is ATF doing minimal damage and knocking off its mania for redefining parts as firearms, inciting the media mob to spook the herd on “ghost guns,” harassing FFLs for paperwork glitches and persecuting gun owners.

Matt Gaetz, with his correct understanding of the Second Amendment, was a good choice for Attorney General, but it was not to be. Trump’s Attorney General pick, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, is damaged goods as far as many gun owners are concerned, having fought for age restrictions on gun purchases, red flag prior restraints, bump stock bans, open carry prohibitions, and more. As Trump’s AG, she needs to back off pushing restrictions like she did in Florida and start proactively defending the Second Amendment against state infringements like DOJ does in “civil rights” cases. Currently, that’s all left up to gun rights groups scraping up donations from members so they can challenge government entities with virtually unlimited legal war chests. A DOJ ally would be a game-changer.

He should eliminate Biden’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention and replace it with an Office for Second Amendment Protection, chaired by Vice President JD Vance and populated with prominent “Gun Owners for Trump” influencers introduced in his campaign, who would serve as informed advisors on gun issues reaching his desk. They could report their efforts and progress to us “ordinary” gun owners who could also provide feedback to help shape agenda priorities, including ATF oversight, bill analyses, and legal strategies. We could have a conduit to share our hopes, concerns, and objections with an approachable council of “gun rights leaders” whose ears we have and who have the president’s ear.

With the election of Donald Trump, gun owners dodged a bullet. Now, we need to guide his aim toward the right targets and hope no new catastrophe coupled with a kneejerk reaction makes us victims of “friendly fire.” Such an office would be an invaluable safeguard.

