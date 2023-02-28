Gun Rights The Gun Debate Has Gotten Bigger

Mass Formation

That whole mental process (mass formation) has a name that you may know as “mass psychosis.” Look that up, but not on Google, which distorts the answers. It can take over a nation while it’s sleeping and becomes virtually intractable. People were sucked into mass formation after the violent criminal George Floyd (aggravated robbery with a firearm, drugs, armed trespass, and more) was brutally and illegally killed on national TV. The media declared the criminal a hero. People became intolerant and invulnerable to any messages that did not comport with the national hysteria monologue.

It’s not so much a political problem as a medical one, and it threatens your arms worse than a fifth column. For Pete’s sake, it’s a fifth column. We make a grievous error thinking it’s the political arena — we’re in the padded-cell stage.

A perfect example is the so-called inflation reduction act that experts agree won’t reduce inflation. That doesn’t matter. Naming bills deceptively works for the power brokers managing the psychosis. The money you need for ammo and gear is evaporated by people managing the economy. They enact massive giveaways to political insiders with this inflation perpetuation act. The $80 billion to IRS, tax handouts to green companies, and Medicare drug-price negotiating do not maximize freedom. And while they don’t directly affect your guns, increased government power and your reduced finances will.

Woke-ism, the economy, socialism and communism, and socialist and communist enemies like dictatorial Russia and communist China are where at least some focus must be. Again, your right to keep and bear arms does not include lists of where to use that power to enhance your freedoms.

We must embrace the bigger picture.

Award-winning author Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for nearly three decades. See his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

