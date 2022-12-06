Guncrank Diaries: Perspective

Aftermath

Everybody on the team was hurt. The M60 gunner, however, was hurt bad. My buddy told me they located him by his groans in the darkness.

This turn of events obviously canceled the mission. Nobody was in any shape to move tactically. In desperation, my buddy fired up his red lens flashlight. The sight that greeted him made his blood run cold.

The M60 GPMG (General Purpose Machine Gun) was referred to by one and all as the Pig. The big gun weighed 23 lbs. empty and would reliably bring the pain. It was generally wielded by the biggest, meanest guy in the unit.

This big, mean guy was additionally burdened by a generous load of ammunition in his rucksack along with all the requisite kit to keep a small special operations unit running in the field for a week. Most of that mass was located on the guy’s back. When he felt what he thought to have been the ground give way underneath him, he dutifully prepared for a proper parachute landing fall — feet and knees together, knees slightly bent and head tucked forward. He was in that configuration when he subsequently impacted the ground below.

Everything in the universe is physics. When my buddy reached his hapless machine gunner, he found him mashed up into a ball that seemed most unnatural. In the dim light of the red lens torch, my friend could see the distal end of the man’s femur tenting the back of his right shoulder. The man had hit the ground so hard he had sheared his thigh bone and subsequently impaled himself with it.

The medic did not want to try to unravel the poor guy in the dark in the jungle, so they just bound him all together with rappel ropes and called for an immediate medevac. A different aircraft successfully got them out of the jungle and the man miraculously survived. Once they got back to base, there was the issue of the mouthy helicopter pilots who had precipitated all of this in the first place.

My buddy told me he immediately went hunting for these two pilots with murderous intent. The command team wisely removed the two aviators to a different facility for their own protection. In retrospect, that was clearly for the best.

