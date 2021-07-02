Amid gun prohibitionists’ efforts to alternately cajole and intimidate Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to not sign legislation designating the Lone Star State a jurisdiction in which law-abiding citizens can carry firearms without a permit, the governor signed a resolution naming an official state handgun.

He also signed the permitless carry bill, which becomes effective Sept. 1. I am waiting to see whether anybody decides to carry the official state gun without a permit.

The jolt you felt in May was the Earth suddenly stopping in its rotation and tilting on its axis. Probably the only reason hordes of gun prohibitionists didn’t march on Austin was because they may have realized how foolish they would appear.

The special gun is the Colt Walker 1847, the first big-bore six-shot revolver. The creative product of Texas Ranger Capt. Samuel Walker and Samuel Colt, and according to one history I read, Eli Whitney, Jr., the Colt Walker was, for decades, the most powerful handgun on the landscape. It’s still the most powerful black powder sixgun anywhere. In fact, Clint Eastwood carried a pair of them in The Outlaw Josey Wales.

Pulling from his experiences on the Southwest Texas frontier, Walker wanted a handgun capable of firepower and stopping power. According to a news release from Cimarron Firearms, a company offering a beautiful reproduction of the Colt Walker produced by Uberti, Capt. Walker wanted “to provide the Rangers with a pistol powerful enough to take down a rider and his mount.”

According to Cimarron, the company joined forces with State Rep. Kyle Biedermann from the Texas Hill Country to make it all happen. Kudos to both for a job well done.

