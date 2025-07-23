Insider: “You Can’t Hit Anything With Those Old Guns!”

I admit, like many of you, I have a real fondness for old iron, especially old revolvers. Lots of us collect nice old guns, but alas, most turn into safe queens. “Oh, I’d never shoot that!” is something I hear all the time. Why not? Unless a gun is extremely rare or is in virtually unfired condition as a collectible, the vast majority of “collectible” guns can be fired without harming any intrinsic value. A cylinder or magazine now and again is not only great fun, but it teaches us things and gets the old girls out for a bit of exercise. I also like to shoot original ammo when I can. You always learn something doing that.

What you see here is a 1923 vintage Colt Police Positive Special chambered in .38 Special. Think Elliot Ness and the Untouchables — and virtually every other police agency from the ’20s to the ’70s. Colt hit it right on the head of the nail with this design series. Based on the smaller “D-Frame,” it’s not too petite, so is still a good holster gun for a working cop. As was always the case with Colt, build quality is without peer.

Yet, uninformed “modern” shooters look at the old-fashioned grips, tiny sliver sights and ancient .38 Special cartridge and all but sneer. “Oh, that’s quaint, but not good for anything today.” You sure about that? It’s usually followed up with, “Oh, and you can’t really hit anything with sights like those.”

Really? Let’s see.