LEE Liquid Alox & Cast Bullets

Last fall I finally got around to buying a Garmen Xero C1 chronograph. The unit’s small size and method of measuring bullet speed via radar is convenient. All you need to do is set the unit up on your shooting bench, punch a few buttons and you are ready to go. There was no need for going downrange, setting up sky screens, unraveling a connector cord or checking bullet trajectory to make sure it went through your sky screens while hitting your target.

While it may not seem to be a big deal if shooting on private land, doing so on a public or club range can be a pain as you must wait for the next cease fire to set everything up. Hell, the Garmin unit is so small, it goes unnoticed by most shooters on the same firing line.

With this new ease of getting bullet speeds for handloads and factory fodder, I used my chronograph on everything I shot during shooting sessions to establish a good base. I clocked just about everything I’ve ever loaded — and still had samples — with some handloads being over 30+ years old and still viable. In this way, it helped me clean my loading room of old handloads, gain knowledge on old loads and get more familiar with the new Garmin Xero C1. Some of my old handloads were pleasantly surprising, making me wonder why I stopped using those loads.