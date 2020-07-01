Time Factors

The six-second figure widely quoted in the mass media and the gun-related internet is generous. The security cam video of the shooting is readily available on the Internet, but the best version to look for is the one with commentary from John Correia on his blog at www.activeselfprotection.com/blog. The elapsed time between the shotgun becoming visible to the moment the first shot was fired was approximately three seconds. After one more second, the deacon is mortally wounded by shot number two. It’s right at the five second, or a whisker more, mark when Jack Wilson shoots.