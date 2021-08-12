Life Lessons in Firewood

It was one of those preternaturally cold January days in the Deep South —about ten degrees out. The kids were inside doing school, and there was something or other I needed to do in the workshop. I bundled up and trundled out into the frigid weather.

My workshop is a nice metal building maybe 60 meters or so from the house. I have a wood stove I built from an old oil drum that I use to heat it in the winter. I stack my wood scraps on the floor next to the stove all year long and burn them for heat. By springtime the shop is tidier, and I haven’t frozen to death. This particular winter had already been so cold that my scrap pile was about gone. I got a little blaze going with some sawdust and a capful of motor oil and began poking around for firewood.

Half buried in the dirt outside the shop I found an old rotten piece of 4×4 lumber. We had only been in the house a couple of years, so construction detritus was still not unusual. I wrenched the rotten beam free and brought it into the shop.

I put the piece of worm-eaten wood through my chop saw and cut it into roughly one-foot chunks suitable for burning. As I opened up the stove to toss in the first piece I caught a glimpse of the freshly-cut end. Instead of the sallow yellow I might expect from a piece of weathered pressure-treated pine I saw a deep and sultry red color. Hefting the scrap up into the light I could tell that it was actually seasoned cedar.