Managing Medical Emergencies:

They say you should never tour a sausage factory. The tacit implication is that if you knew what went into making sausage, you’d have eaten your last. As with most professions, medicine is like that to a degree as well. Before I went to medical school, I assumed that doctors generally knew what they were doing. Reality is not infrequently something else altogether.

It’s really the fault of the movies. In the classic Western film, if Tex gets gut shot, but you can get him to the local sawbones in a timely fashion, he’ll be fine. Forget that the standard of care for this era was tobacco smoke enemas and the liberal application of leeches. In that weird artificial world, doctors can fix almost anything with nothing more than hot water and a stethoscope.

Modern movies are little better. Big-screen heroes bounce back from some of the most egregious trauma with few, if any, residual stigmata. In the local cineplex, anything but a clean shot through the heart or brain will rarely even slow you down. It’s like action heroes are all Terminators. Reality is, lamentably, not quite like that.