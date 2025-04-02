With apologies to our own John Taffin, after stealing his “Perfect Packin’ Pistol” concept, we covered “Perfect Plinkin’ Pistols” and “Perfect Plinkin’ Rifles” in the GUNS Magazine Podcast. We also kept the momentum going by covering “Perfect Packin’ Pairs” not long ago, and I think the idea deserves a visit here.

The idea piqued my interest after I built a string of short, single-shot rifles in various pistol calibers. My first, a .32 H&R Magnum, weighs in right at 3.5 lbs. and takes down into two handy pieces. It not only gave me an appreciation for that versatile cartridge, but it also shoots like a rifle should shoot. Suddenly, that modest but deceptively powerful cartridge could hit at 100 or 150 yards. Sure, a revolver can do pretty good work out to 25 yards, but asking for really tight groups at 50 just isn’t within the ability of most revolver shooters.

With a bit of practice, I found I could hit a 6″ steel plate at 100 yards off-hand way more often than not with that little .32 rifle. What’s not to like about that? After completing two more rifles, a .357 and of all things, a 44-40, I found I could do the same thing. The .357 can deliver a 158 at about 1,300 fps and nail that same plate using a Skinner aperture sight and post front. That, as they say here in Missouri, is “Deer killin’ power.” I can’t do that with a .357 or .38 revolver, at least all the time.