Perfectly Portable And Powerful

A Stronger .44

With the arrival of Clint Eastwood’s silver screen portrayal of Dirty Harry in the early 1970s, everything went cockeyed in the world of double action .44 Magnums. The demand instituted by this imaginary character created a situation which soon found S&W .44s selling as high as double the retail price, even though the Smith & Wesson factory was working around the clock to produce as many .44 Magnums as possible.

The situation would not change until Ruger joined the fray in 1979 with the 71⁄2″ stainless steel Redhawk. This first big bore DA sixgun from Ruger was larger, heavier, and stronger than the Smith & Wesson. It’s the Clydesdale to S&W’s thoroughbred. Keith, who packed a 4″ S&W .44 Magnum from 1956 until his incapacitating stroke in 1981, gave the Ruger Redhawk high praise.

“Owing to the weight of the gun and its large, comfortable grip, it’s a pleasure to shoot, and all proclaimed it was the most comfortable double

action .44 Magnum they had fired. This gun came to me perfectly sighted, and with its long barrel and maximum velocity, we found it shot very well even out to rocks at 400 yards,” he said. This was written when Keith was 81 years old, and it’s obvious he had others help him with the shooting and they probably used Keith’s standard .44 Magnum loading of the 250 grain hard cast bullet over 22 grains of #2400 for about 1,400 fps.