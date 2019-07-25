Rifle-Barreled Ruger Sixguns?

Jumping In

Once I had purchased the source gun, I zipped back to the house to pick up a 10/22 barrel and then hurried back to discuss the project with the new gunsmith at Buckhorn. Keith is fresh out of gunsmithing school, so I had yet to figure out just what he could do. As we discussed the project, I quickly determined he knew what he was doing and there would be no problems.



The Ruger 10/22 standard barrel is tapered and the front sight is in a dovetail on a barrel band. We would use the front portion of the barrel cut to a 91/2" length, rethreaded and fitted to the .22 Bisley Model. The Bisley has a standard Ruger square notch adjustable rear sight with the notch wide enough to accommodate the Ruger standard front sight found on most Single-Sixes and Blackhawks. However, the 10/22 barrel’s front sight is a small gold bead on a very narrow post. I doubted the combination would work, but since the rifle’s front sight is in a dovetail it would be easy to install a different front sight if needed.



Several days later I got a call from Buckhorn to come and pick up my “new” Bisley Model .22. Keith did an excellent job rethreading and setting the barrel with a minimum barrel/cylinder gap. There are many words in our language which are overused and one of those is “cool.” In this case it isn’t; this is one of the coolest sixguns I’ve ever seen! The long, tapered cut-down barrel of the 10/22 really does look perfect on the Bisley Model. In fact, it looks so good I really wondered if it actually could possibly shoot as good as it looked. I wasted no time trying it out.