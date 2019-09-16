Ruger's .22 Wranglers

The Results?

You might think three “identical” sixguns would all perform the same. However, every sixgun, or any other firearm for that matter, even though they may look to be the same and even if they were built on the same day using the same machinery, still maintain their own personality. An example can be found with almost any of the .22’s tested, such as the CCI Mini-Mag Hollow Point.



In one of the wranglers it gave 2" groups while the other two were right at 1". Winchester Power Point and Federal Champion Hollow Points both gave 7/8" groups in one pistol and 2" in another. Nothing can be taken for granted. Everything must be experienced to find the best possible loads.



The Black Cerakoted Wrangler had four types of ammunition that were right at about 1", however two gave the most accurate groups. This sixgun preferred CCI Mini-Mag HPs, and Federal Hi-Power with the Remington Golden Bullet HP and Winchester’s 525 bulk pack HP giving the tightest groups.



With the Silver Cerakoted Wrangler, seven of the loads were 1" or less, with the Aquilla Super Extra the most accurate with a 3/4" group. Both the Federal Champion HP and Winchester Power Point HP both resulted in 7/8" groups for five shots at 20 yards.



Switching to the Bronze Wrangler also resulted in seven groups right at 1", with the most accurate being Federal Lightning and CCI Mini-Mag HP. If I had to pick just one load to use in all three sixguns, based on accuracy straight across the spectrum, it would be the Remington Golden Bullet Hollow Point. Of the 48 groups fired it’s interesting to see the Aquilla posted the tightest group at 3/4" in the Silver Wrangler and a 21/4" “largest group” in the Bronze version.



What all this means is simply no matter what the .22 firearm chosen, just one version of ammunition may result in excellent results — or very poor results. It pays to try the largest possible variety of ammunition if accuracy is the goal.



The Black Wrangler shot 2" to the right for me, however elevation was right on. I will simply adjust the barrel to bring the windage to point of aim. The other two Wranglers are both on for windage, however one shoots 2" low and the other 11/4" low in my hands with my hold and my eyes. Both of these are an easy fix as it simply requires filing down the front sight to bring the groups up where they belong.



My kids are shooters, my grandkids are shooters and now I’m looking forward to my great grandkids being shooters. I plan to shoot these Wranglers and take good care of them, however all three of them will eventually go to three of these great grandkids. Perhaps someday their kids, grandkids, and even great grandkids will be shooting these same Rugers!



For more info: www.ruger.com, Ph: (336) 949-5200



