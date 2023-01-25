Mostly, I don’t get sentimentally involved with my firearms. When I sell or trade one, it goes with no, or at the most, minor regrets.

There is one handgun in my racks, however, that gives me a warm fuzzy feeling every time it’s in my hands. It was made by the now-defunct United States Firearms Company (USFA) and labeled as their Custer Battlefield .45 single action. I first discovered this special run of revolvers at USFA’s booth at the 2004 SHOT Show in Las Vegas.

It stunned me, not because it was a thing of beauty. It was just a brown finished (antiqued) .45 with plain walnut, one-piece grips. What stopped me in my tracks was that it was a nigh-on perfect reproduction of the very first 7½” barreled Colt Single Action Army .45 I had ever seen.

That USFA revolver on display took me back to August 1968 when I entered the National Park Service museum at the then-named Custer Battlefield in southeast Montana. It’s since been renamed Little Bighorn Battlefield. There in a display case was a worn Colt single action .45 with a 71/2″ barrel, patina finish and walnut grips. It was representative of the nearly 700 or so revolvers that were carried onto the battlefields that June day of 1876. From that first moment, I wanted one like it.