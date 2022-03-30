Shooting Iron: Twin .32-20s

My love affair with Colt Single Action Army sixguns started in 1968. Thus far, I’ve owned over 100 of the graceful revolvers. Until recently, only one has been chambered for .32-20 (aka .32 WCF), which might sound odd because the caliber was the fourth best-selling between 1873 and 1941 during the 1st Generation of SAA production.

My aversion to .32-20 formed over 40 years ago with my very first SAA of that caliber. It was most contrary — when machine rest mounted, it would only group into about 4″ at 25 yards. Eventually, I measured its bore and chamber mouths by driving soft lead slugs through them. Cylinder chamber mouths were universally 0.310″ but barrel groove diameter measured 0.314″. This combination is a certain situation for poor accuracy from any revolver. Thusly I became soured about SAA .32-20s.

Fast forward to SHOT Show 2004. I was on the staff of a different magazine when my boss heard Colt was reintroducing SAA .32-20s in 3rd Generation (1976 to present). He asked me to obtain one for a feature article. I approached some of the three-piece suited reps standing idle at the Colt booth, presented my business card and asked about a consignment .32-20 when available. One fellow looked at my card, and then me, and said, “I’ve never heard of you, and we’re not sending you anything.” Yvonne was with me, and as we walked away, she commented, “Aren’t you mad?” I replied, “No, that guy was too stupid to care about. He’s an example of why Colt is on a downhill slide.”