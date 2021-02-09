Art Of The Deal

At that point I intruded and asked the gent if we could look at the Colt. It about made me speechless — a condition my friends think is nigh impossible. It was an early 1900s 1st Generation .45 with 4¾” barrel in very nice condition. I asked, “How much?” He said, “That .357 S&W I want is about $250. I’ll take that much.” Now this is where the question about me being generous or stupid arises. I turned to Jim and said, “Well there’s your Colt, right there.” The deal was consummated, and we walked out of the store with what turned out to be a 1914 vintage SAA. The .45’s seller was happy to get his .357 Magnum, and the store owner was happy to make a sale.

Walking down Bozeman’s main street we both were enveloped in the pleasant aura of a job well done when suddenly the thought hit me, “I could have sold Jim one of my Colts and bought that .45 for myself.” Almost simultaneously, Jim turned to me and said, “Why didn’t you buy this one for yourself?” The question remains unanswered to this day. Was it generosity or stupidity? I’ll let you readers decide for yourselves.

Jim got set up to reload .45 Colts and we did lots of SAA shooting. In fact, we both bought 3rd Generation SAAs after they came out. His was a 7½” barreled .44 Special and mine was the same barrel length .45. Ironically, Jim did end up with my .357 SAA, after I became involved in varmint shooting and needed some bucks for a new scope. Nineteen years later Jim visited, and I bought it back from him and still have it.

As always, time changes things. We both got married and began careers. Jim was hired by a nationwide hotelier and managed establishments from coast to coast. And of course, I became a gun’riter and stayed in Montana. We kept in touch over the years and Yvonne and I were pleased he and his wonderful wife Karen decided to return to this area upon retirement. He still has that Colt .45 and once in a while we get together and I get to shoot it again. Always we reminisce about those great old bygone days.

