Ted Nugent's Self Defense Encounter

The Gemsbok Express

She hit me like a freight train. She was trying to skewer me with those long, sharp horns, but I was able to turn just enough that the points missed my torso, and her forehead hit me square in the chest, driving me back and down. In an instant, I was on the ground … but even as I was falling, my training and practice kicked in, and I was drawing the GLOCK from its leather Galco hip holster and already pulling the trigger. My first shot went off about the time my back hit the earth.

In the next few seconds, her head was rocketing back and forth, trying to stab me while I was down, but I was shooting right-hand only at the same time my left arm was trying to pull me back away from her along the ground. My legs were kicking furiously. Somehow, my subconscious managed to keep me from firing when my feet were in front of the muzzle.

With each shot, I could feel her slowing and weakening, but she was still trying to kill me, so I kept shooting. Everything seemed to go into slow motion. My dogs tried to rescue me, harrying her at her back legs. She swung toward them as if to skewer these new threats instead of me.

That bought me time to pull the gun up and point-shoot a one-handed shot at her head. I saw the bullet hit her jaw and knew it had missed the brain. She was sideways to me now, and I was finally able to see my front sight, and I put a couple through her ribs. She began to stumble.

I came upright, still on my butt. The slide was still closed, but I had lost count of my shots and didn’t know how many rounds I had left, so I quickly pulled a spare mag out of my pouch and reloaded. We were now 10′ apart. I took an aimed shot at her ear, and that killed her instantly.

I spent the next few minutes checking out myself and the dogs. We were OK. All I had were scrapes and bruises. The horns had torn my shirt on both sides but hadn’t hit the torso the maddened cow gemsbok was trying to spear.

I donated about 250 lbs. of prime gemsbok venison to the local soup kitchen. If I’d been carrying the .44 Magnum six-shooter of yesteryear, I think I would have been dead. My 16-shot 10mm GLOCK was loaded with urban defense loads, 150-grain JHPs at 1,300 foot-seconds. The side-to-side shots expanded and lodged under the hide on the opposite side, and the ones from the front went through the brisket but not deep enough into the internal organs as the hunting loads I later wished I’d had in the gun.

The GLOCK 20 saved my life and the lives of my dogs. So did the training and constant practice with that pistol. I believe God had a plan for me, and all those things came together, which is why I am here to tell you this story.