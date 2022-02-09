The Curious Origins of the Final Frontier

All Wars End Eventually

With the terminus of World War II, the young man was an experienced pilot with plenty of flight time in four-engined heavy bombers. Such experience translated well to the airlines. At 25 years of age he was flying Lockheed Constellations for Pan American World Airways.

On the evening of June 18, 1947, the man was deadheading on board Pan Am Flight 121 flying from Karachi to Istanbul. The plane was christened the Clipper Eclipse. As he had no flying duties, he was considered third officer and was fairly superfluous.

The Eclipse had been flown hard over the previous week and had suffered engine problems along the way. An engine cylinder as well as an oil pump had been replaced to keep the big plane in service, but the machine needed some proper maintenance. Now five hours into its ten and a half-hour flight and with a total of 36 souls onboard, the young B17 pilot moved up front to take the controls and give the Captain a breather. Soon thereafter the number one engine had an exhaust rocker arm failure so the young man shut it down.

The Constellation would fly fine on three engines, but they were in the middle of no place. The handy airfields lacked the facilities to make an engine change, so the Captain opted to drive on to Istanbul. However, pushing the heavy plane on three engines caused the remaining powerplants to overheat. Three hours later the number two engine caught fire.

The fire suppression system failed to extinguish the blaze, and the fire got so hot the magnesium engine mount caught fire as well. The young veteran then made his way to the cabin to help calm the passengers. He buckled himself in three rows from the back of the plane. Shortly thereafter the number two engine separated from the aircraft. Now plummeting to the ground, one woman began screaming. The young pilot unbuckled and made his way to her side to offer comfort. He didn’t have time to secure his seatbelt. He later admitted he knew he was going to die.