The Importance of the Locked Wrist

In the late Col. Jeff Cooper’s 1961 "Complete Book of Modern Handgunning," we find this commentary on page 75: “All successful shooters of the big auto, on targets and especially in combat shooting, develop a very firmly locked wrist. The gunhand-wrist-forearm assembly becomes trained into what is, in effect, a rigid structural unit. This not only provides a more uniformly stable base for the recoiling parts, but it allows instant recoil recovery for rapid fire or burst firing. A loose wrist is an almost sure sign of an ineffective gunman, and this is most apparent in the case of the .45 auto.”



And again, on page 116, “When you have achieved a solid, comfortable grip, freeze that wrist. Your muscles must not be placed under unnecessary stress, but they must become trained to ‘set,’ locking up the gun mount, if you are ever to be a good pistol shot.”



The archaic stance we mentioned at the beginning of this article was done primarily with single-shot pistols and revolvers. The coming of the semi-auto put another nail in that old technique’s coffin, because of what is commonly called the “limp wrist malfunction” or, less commonly, the “broken wrist malfunction.” The autoloading pistol was designed on the assumption the slide would work against the rigid abutment of a firmly held frame. When the wrist unlocks, and whipsaw recoil follows, some of the force running the slide dissipates through the moving frame and gun hand, impairing cycling function. The result may be a failure of the next round to go into battery, or an extraction or ejection failure, perhaps with a stove-piped casing stuck in the ejection port.