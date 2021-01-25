Demystifying The Disconnector

A Fun Test

Take your 1911 apart and when you put it back together, don’t put the thumb safety in. Install the hammer spring, sear spring, etc. and you can sort of hold the grip safety in place if you like to watch things. Now you can actually see the trigger bow, disconnector and sear bottom as they move. Just re-read all these 10 times and look at the pics, watch the animation video and look at your own gun and you’ll get it eventually.

Take the slide off your fully assembled frame and cock the hammer. Now press the trigger normally (helping the hammer down slowly with your other thumb). Then, keeping the trigger back, try to cock the hammer. Ha! It won’t, right? Now press the disconnector top (the nub sticking out of the top of the frame) using a plastic or punch or tool of some sort and you’ll hear things go “click.” That’s the disconnector moving down, getting out of the way of the bottom of the sear — “disconnecting” — allowing it to snap forward so the top can engage the hammer notch. Now cock the hammer and presto, the sear engages.

If the slide were on, the little cut-out on the underside allows the top nub of the disconnector to be “up” so you can move the sear with the trigger when the slide is closed. As the slide moves back, it pushes the nub down — just like you did — moving the bottom of the disconnector so the sear can engage. That pesky Browning fellow was pretty smart, unlike we mere mortals.

Since you’re asking, yes, there are a couple of quick safety checks you should do too. Unload your gun, cock the hammer and put the thumb safety on. Now press the trigger normally. Now, hold the hammer area close to your best ear and slowly “cock” the hammer spur again. If you hear a small “click” that means the sear had moved slightly when you pressed the trigger even though the safety was on. The click is the sear re-setting in the hammer notch. That’s a bad thing and you need your safety looked at. You can also do the same test but after pulling the trigger, click the safety off. If the hammer falls that’s even worse! The cam on the safety needs careful fitting and will wear so perform this test.

The other one is just as simple. Unload gun, cock the hammer, thumb safety off, then, without pressing the grip safety in, try to press the trigger. The hammer should not fall, meaning the grip safety is doing its job. If you can press the trigger and the hammer will fall, get it looked at pronto.

Well, enough for now. This was a bit technical, I know, but it's also fun to better understand what's going on inside the guts.

For more info: NighthawkCustom.com.Go here to see the simple gif showing the sear/disconnector at work: m1911.org/images/searanim.gif