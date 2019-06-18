The Legacy of Wayne Baker Founder of Freedom arms

Visiting Wayne

In a recent visit with Wayne Baker he showed me the prototypes of two limited production Freedom Arms revolvers. And as he shared I also saw his humility come through. Years ago Freedom Arms produced the .454 Dick Casull Signature Edition as a tribute to the contributions of Dick Casull. Wayne emphatically shared he did not want to take anything away from Dick Casull who was a pure firearms genius. Because of this he was somewhat reluctant to share the two prototype revolvers on the Model 83 and Model 97.



These two special sixguns will have Wayne’s signature on the back strap and he was not sure this was totally appropriate. However, many have asked for such a sixgun and encouraged him to do it so in spite of his misgivings Freedom Arms is going ahead with this limited run. These will be available on the Model 83 and the Model 97. Both will have octagon barrels, with the Model 83 being a 6" .454, while the .45 Colt Model 97 will have a 3" barrel and rounded butt for easy packing and concealment.



Both will have Wayne’s signature on the back strap as well as “An American Entrepreneur” engraved on the barrel above the ejector rod. The prototype pictures do not show it, however both will also be engraved. The plans are to make 20 Model 83’s all chambered in .454, while the Model 97 will be available in .45 Colt. The decision is yet to be made, however, the .357 Magnum may also be available in the Model 97. They will also be limited to 20 examples.



Most of us at least think about what legacy we will leave behind. Legacies come naturally as a result of how we live. Wayne Baker’s legacy is Freedom Arms, however it’s not his only legacy. In fact, it is not even his greatest. Wayne is a member of the fast disappearing Greatest Generation. He served in World War II, flying 32 bombing missions over Germany as the flight engineer on a B24 in the 93rd Bombardment Group.



However, even this is not his greatest legacy. Wayne is a firm believer in the four F’s: Faith, Family, Friends and Firearms all of which give us our freedom. I would say Wayne’s Greatest Legacy is his family. He married the love of his life, Mariam Baker. A wise man once said behind every good man is a better woman. Mariam was his partner and greatest encourager from the time they married in 1945. When she passed recently they had been married 73 years. They had eight children, 40 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren and he will admit he’s lost track of the great-great grandchildren. He’s a staunch supporter of the Constitution and a solid patriot. I know of no man I have ever met whom I admire more than Wayne Baker. You can read more about his life in his autobiography, Above The Clouds: The Story of an American Entrepreneur.



For more info: Freedom Arms, www.freedomarms.com

, Ph: (307) 883-2468