the trials of doc holliday

Lessons

It was true then and remains true now “allegation” does not necessarily equal “probable cause,” whether or not mainstream media gives false impressions of sensational cases. It’s only hearsay Doc Holliday stabbed someone named Ed Bailey in Fort Griffin. The legend says Holliday originally fled Georgia because he had murdered some young black people for being in a “whites only” swimming hole. It would have been a heinous felony even in the Deep South in the time of slavery. However, the Holliday family maintained young John Henry had only fired warning shots from a .36-caliber Navy Colt, and some historians can’t even find documentation to support that much.



In the Leadville case, Holliday took the witness stand in his own defense. He explained what he knew of Allen’s promise to harm him if he didn’t pay him the money he didn’t have. A string of witnesses confirmed Allen’s prior threats. There was testimony from one of Allen’s friends Allen had seen Holliday enter the bar and immediately went after him, stating “I am going to hunt this party.” The effect of all this was to establish Holliday was in reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm at Allen’s hands, and the road to this violence had begun with Billy’s previous threats against Doc.

The best analysis of this trial and its outcome I’ve seen comes from the aforementioned Gary L. Roberts in Doc Holliday: The Life and Legend. Here, he quotes Holliday’s testimony at trial: “I knew that I would be a child in his hands if he got hold of me; I weigh 122 lbs.; I think Allen weighs 170 lbs. I have had the pneumonia three or four times; I don’t think I was able to protect myself against him.”



Holliday had just described a principle known today as disparity of force. It comes into play when one’s opponent is not armed with a weapon per se, but has so great a physical advantage over the defender that if the assault continues, it’s likely to cause death or severe injury. Multiple opponents create disparity of force through force of numbers. So can “position of advantage,” where the attacker has the defender in a position where they cannot defend themselves. Ditto known or obviously recognizable high skill in unarmed combat.



In the Holliday/Allen matter, two other elements of disparity of force came into play: distinctly greater physical strength, and the able-bodied attacking the physically disabled. The term “disparity of force” may not have been used in the Holliday trial in Colorado in 1885, but it was certainly an issue in the jury’s deliberations.



Note also the rule of thumb you don’t have to be right, you have to be reasonable. Holliday testified, “I had been told he had a gun and was looking for me; when he came in his right hand was in his pocket; he was about three feet inside the door when I shot; when I shot the first time, he turned and fell; I did not see where his hands were when I shot the second time; I supposed he was going to get there if he could, for I thought he had come there to kill me.”



Holliday obviously testified articulately and believably in Colorado. Why didn’t the defense team put him on the stand in the OK Corral matter? Roberts again has a cogent analysis. “He likely would have been a good witness,” Roberts wrote. “He was bright and savvy enough to have handled himself well on the stand; he could have even submitted a written statement as Wyatt had. The defense never explained why Doc was not called. Practically, he would have added little to what Wyatt and Virgil had said, but he would have provided the prosecution opportunity to exploit his unsavory reputation and raise questions about his previous brushes with the law in Tombstone. Since the prosecution’s case focused on Doc’s role in precipitating the fight, the defense wisely chose not to put him on the stand. The risks outweighed the advantages.” (3)



Some 135 years later, the reasonableness test applied in both the Tombstone and the Leadville courtrooms remain in effect. So does the disparity of force principle working to Holliday’s advantage in the Leadville trial. The lethal force area is one of the most mature and well-established bodies of law in American jurisprudence. Whether Doc Holliday was a “good guy” or a “bad guy” — or, most likely, a mixture of both — our law holds the evil man has the same rights as the good man.



(1): Denver Republican, May 16, 1882. (2): http://marydoriarussell.net/2011/07/20/docs-marksmanshi/(3) Roberts, Gary L., Doc Holliday: the Life and Legend, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., 2006, Page 214.



Read More Ayoob File Articles



Subscribe To American Handgunner

