Why Powder Coat?

The “Real” Bonuses of Powder Coating

Clean Hands/Dies: Powder-coated bullets are very clean handling. There’s no more gunky fingernails, hands and fingers from handling lubed bullets. This also applies to your dies with no lube contamination. There’s no need to re-adjust your seating stem as bullets get seated deeper and deeper from residual lube build-up inside the seating die.

Clean Barrels: I have guns I’ve shot several thousand rounds of powder-coated slugs through without a hint of leading showing. Although lubed bullets weren’t too bad, after shooting that many rounds a lead wash would surely ensue. Not so with powder-coated bullets.

Nix the Oxidation: If you like casting bullets well in advance like I do, storing them over a long period of time can lead to oxidation — the white crusty stuff that accumulates on lead. When your cast bullets are powder coated, oxidation is a thing of the past.

Color Coding: Ever wonder what load is in your hand when you pluck it from your pocket? It can be the handloaders curse for sure. Fear no more with powder coating. Now you have the option of using different colored coded loads to know at a glance what load is in your hands. Maybe use blue for a cool, light load or red for something hotter? You get the idea.

Smoke Free: Powder-coated bullets are smoke free when shooting them. If you use alox-based lubes, this is especially nice as your sinuses won’t burn from the residual alox smoke. Dare I say powder-coated bullets are a healthier version to shoot? If your sniffer isn’t sucking up noxious vapor, I’d say yes. All I know is my sinuses don’t burn when shooting them.

Cheaper: Most handloaders are frugal by nature. It’s one of the reasons we started handloading to begin with. A pound of powder coat is enough for several thousand cast bullets. You get a lot more mileage from powder coat than traditional lubes.

Seat Deeper: With traditional lubed bullets you must keep seated bullets contained within the neck of the cartridge brass to prevent powder contamination of lube. During hot weather bullet lube melts, contaminating powder. Not so with powder-coated bullets. Seating your bullets as deep as you want makes them more versatile for different loads.

As you can see there are many reasons to powder coat your cast bullets. I love the advantages and haven’t sized/lubed cast bullets in years. I’m not trying to convince anyone to convert to powder-coated bullets, but rather sharing why I chose to do so. I’m sure there’s other reasons, but this covers the gist of them.

