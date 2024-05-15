Ungrateful Wretches
If you follow the mainstream media, you can’t help but notice that America is pretty ghastly these days. Academics and woke commentators who are apparently too dim to determine their own genders scream breathlessly about how racist, misogynistic, bigoted and hateful we all are. Over the past few years, these people have believed so fervently in their cause that they were willing to trash academic buildings and burn down American neighborhoods just to make their point.
Of all the manifest foolishness about which we modern Americans appear to be verklempt, I’m not entirely convinced, but “Defund the Police” might be the stupidest.
Have those who trumpet such stuff ever met a real, live human, much less a criminal? If left to our own devices, people are reliably bad. Since the very beginning of time, that’s the reason mankind has banded together to form societies and governments. Without such structure, the world invariably descends into a state of tragedy, chaos, violence and pain.
There are exactly two ways to generate grand-scale violent chaos in the world. Neither is particularly pleasant up close. The first is to dismantle or overwhelm the structure and institutions that keep the chaos at bay. Think Portland, San Francisco or Haiti. The second, and worst, is to give the agents of chaos the reins of state power. Examples of this sordid state would include Sudan, Iran, Russia and North Korea.
What exactly does the “Defund the Police” crowd actually expect to result from that? If you take the cops off the streets, do you really think people are going to behave themselves, respect boundaries and treat each other nicely? Urban spaces left without authority figures inevitably descend into a Mad Max-grade state of apocalyptic anarchy … every single time. Now, hold that thought …
Vote With Your Feet
In the single month of December 2023, there were more than 300,000 migrant encounters on the U.S.-Mexico border. And those are just the ones we caught. There’s no telling how many more slipped through unawares. Now, let’s put that in perspective.
Ours is a nation of 328 million people. In a single month, there was one migrant apprehension for roughly every 1,000 American citizens. Again, that’s just one month. There were 2.5 million for the entire year. That’s one apprehension for every 130 Americans. That, my friends, is simply not sustainable.
Though compelling as that observation might be, it’s not the point I want to make today. The shocking images of illegal migrants swamping the border and thousands of unaccompanied military-age males overwhelming processing centers in sanctuary cities are unsettling enough. However, I want to peer beyond such inflammatory stuff.
What I would like to do today is explore the individual motivations behind this phenomenon. What would drive a person to leave everything he has ever known and trek halfway around the world to a foreign land where he doesn’t speak the language? I would assert that what is driving that unstoppable train is not money or freedom. Distilled to its essence, it is American cops.
Why Do They Want to Come Here?
Most of the world is poor. Christ spoke of that in Matthew 26:11 when He said, “The poor you will always have with you, but you will not always have me.”
No amount of wealth redistribution will ever obliterate poverty. I’m not saying we shouldn’t ever strive to help those less fortunate, but we need to have reasonable expectations.
Nope, folks aren’t swarming across the southern border because they harbor any reasonable expectation of a mansion with a swimming pool and a supercar in the driveway. They are surging here by the literal millions because they are seeking safety and stability. The rathole countries they are fleeing are literally overrun with drugs, gangs, war and violence. They are risking everything coming here in search of reliable, dispassionate authority, the very thing that the woke Left wants to rid us of.
A Taste of Reality
We have no idea how good we have it here. I have seen LGBTQ activists protesting in support of Hamas. Seriously? Do you know what Islamic fundamentalists do with gay people? When given the opportunity, ISIS operatives like to make snuff videos wherein they duct tape homosexuals to chairs and throw them off of tall buildings.
In 2022, the Iranian Morality Police beat a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini to death for having the audacity to walk outside with her head uncovered. Thanks to our horribly botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, nowadays, a woman with the bad grace to be born in that forsaken country will live out her entire life without feeling the sun on her skin. It seems to me that American protestors need some perspective.
So, if you really think the problem is America, American cops, and the occasional errant misgendering, I just don’t know what to tell you. Grow up, maybe?
America is far from perfect, but everybody else on the planet is infinitely worse. To my countrymen who are forever screaming about injustice, either stop whining or go someplace else. There should be plenty of room in places like Venezuela, Afghanistan, Ecuador and Sudan. For their part, the Venezuelans, Afghans, Ecuadorians and Sudanese all seem hellbent to come here.