Beware, there’s a new gun writer in town, and he/she/it/they/them is kinda dangerous.

If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you’ve probably heard some of the fuss about artificial intelligence (AI). As a long-suffering tech industry guy, while there is truth to computers getting smarter, a lot is being blown out of proportion.

Doing math and “thinking,” as you and I understand the “thought” term, are very different things. Since day one, computers have mystified us because they can do math really, really fast on a scale our feeble brains can’t even dream of. So all the “computer smarts” are really just a result of encoding everyday problems like sorting a list of words or comparing whatever I write here against a big list of all known words in the language — and calling it some kind of intelligent smart grammar checking.

But to be fair, smart programmers are creating hardware and software that can “learn” to some degree, but the word “artificial intelligence” is still kind of a stretch. We’re still quite a ways from a sentient computer that thinks like a human. A lot of current AI is still just a big math problem. Computers suck up all known information on the internet and try to put it to good use when we ask questions like, “Write a story for me about the time Mr. Ed partied with My Favorite Martian, and they both got arrested for drunk and disorderly.”

All this does have something to do with writing about guns, really. You see, millions of journalists and writers are fretting about being replaced by AI because it can technically write stories about all kinds of stuff automatically in just seconds.

For example, I’ll ask one of the popular AI programs to write a gun magazine story about the classic Colt Single Action Army revolver. I’ll try this with a couple of “computer gun writers” to see what happens…

What could possibly go wrong?