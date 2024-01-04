Draw Analysis

Let’s jump ahead to why all this really matters. The motion detectors in the X10 version of the device, combined with some nifty software enhancements for the companion smartphone app, now analyze your draw in exquisite detail. By breaking down the complete draw sequence into five discrete steps and timing each with every draw, you can figure out where your technique is smooth and efficient and where you need work.

The “Grip” phase is the time that elapses from the buzzer to getting a firm grip on the pistol. The “Pull” stage times the vertical movement of the gun until it clears the holster. “Horizontal” tracks your rotational speed once the handgun has cleared leather until the muzzle points toward the target. “Target” measures the movement time from horizontal near the holster to eye level, and “Shot” tracks the time to fine-tune your sight picture and break the shot.

In my case, I identified trouble in the “Shot” phase. Aging eyes have resulted in my taking way too long to get the proper sight picture once the gun was near eye level and facing the target.

What to do?