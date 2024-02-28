Junior Birdman

One fine Saturday, Dave was wondering how high his little ultralight airplane would go. The machine didn’t have an altimeter. Undeterred, he topped off the tank with fuel, took off, and started climbing at the craft’s maximum rate of climb. And he kept doing that for nearly three hours.

He later admitted that he had no idea how high he got. He said it was really cold and he had a hard time thinking straight. He might have reported seeing the curvature of the earth and mooning the International Space Station. He actually climbed until he ran out of gas. That’s when he realized that coming back down was not going to be a terribly expeditious exercise. It took most of the afternoon to finally reach terra firma. So, how high would it go? He was unsure of the details, but really, really high.

One Monday, Dave showed up for PT looking a bit ragged around the edges. When I inquired regarding the details, he reported that he had inadvertently destroyed his little airplane. We were all crushed for him. He had been out skimming the treetops, turning gasoline into noise. To entertain himself, Dave would zip over the trees and drag his landing gear in the uppermost branches. Now cue the ominous music …

I found out the details much later. One tree was apparently a bit more grabby than expected and snatched the tiny little airplane right out of the sky, crumpling it up like the flimsy diaphanous thing it was. In the process, it also just knocked Dave stupid. He regained consciousness an indeterminate period of time later amidst what was left of his little flying machine. He also never quite got around to telling the flight surgeon about his extracurricular mishap.

Dave went on to a fabulously successful career as an Army aviator. His exciting encounter with the sticky tree never caused him a lick of trouble. It seems what Uncle Sam doesn’t know won’t hurt him.

