You’ve heard this before, it’s age-old wisdom … “If you know how many guns you have you don’t have enough.” Similar wisdom applies to ammunition — “How much ammo does a person need?” And of course, the snide answers include, “More than you have; you never have enough; the last thing you want in a firefight is to run out of ammo.” Despite what the current administration says about, “No one needs a hundred bullets,” our leader doesn’t know jack about guns, ammo or their use. This is the guy who suggested firing two shotgun blasts through a closed door to frighten felons. If it wasn’t for the media covering for the guy, he never could have gotten into office.

My friend Tim Weaver, a gentleman who ran for mayor of a modest-sized city here in Arizona, had an answer that rocked me back on my heels: “Well, first you need 5,000 rounds for each of your neighbors.” And as a tangent, when you have at least one box of ammo in a caliber you never use, you need another gun. Tim didn’t get into office, a crying shame. He had his head screwed on straight.

Though these answers are clever, and I like them a lot, I’m also put off by them. Attorney Jeff Snyder, who wrote the brilliant book Nation of Cowards, once told me while we relish these sorts of jokes, the “other side” are horrified by these swaggering (and when you get down to it) silly answers. After all, you can only shoot one gun at a time with any decent accuracy, two at most with a drop-off in target acquisition, and extra guns don’t make you a better shot. That comes from a little thing called practice. Try shooting with your weak hand next time you’re at a range. It’s tough.