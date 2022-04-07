Who’s Your Favorite Stooge?

Background

Moses Harry Horwitz was born in 1897 in Brooklyn. He actually went by the name Harry conversationally but opted for Moe as his nom de guerre. His adopted his classic bowl-shaped haircut as a kid after cutting his curly hair off with a pair of scissors without his mom’s consent. In real life his older brother was Shemp, while his younger brother was Curly. An avid reader, Moe’s favorite author was Horatio Alger. However, he was consumed with the theater from a young age and dropped out of high school to pursue acting.

Larry Fine was born Louis Feinberg in 1902 in Philadelphia. Larry’s father owned a watch repair shop that stocked a powerful acid used to test jewelry for its gold content. As a child Larry mistook the acid for a beverage. His father knocked the glass away but spilled the vile stuff on the young man’s arm, burning it grievously. In an effort at strengthening the damaged limb, Larry became an accomplished violinist and even took up professional boxing, successfully winning one bout.

Curly was born Jerome Lester Horwitz. He was five years younger than his brother Moe. His older brothers called him Babe when he was young, and the name stuck throughout his life.

Curly was described as a quiet introverted child who idolized his older brothers. When he was twelve he accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a rifle. His brother Moe rushed him to the hospital and saved his life. He had a limp for the rest of his days and used his onscreen physical comedy to disguise his impediment.