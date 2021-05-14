WINNERS AND LOSERS

‘Gun Safety Symposium’

Earlier this month, a group calling itself “97 Percent” conducted what it claimed was a “gun safety symposium” that it headlined “Bridging the Divide: Bring Together Gun Owners and Non-Gun Owners for Real Reform.”

There was just one glaring problem. No genuine “gun safety” organizations were represented. The NRA wasn’t there, nor was the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms or the U.S. Concealed Carry Association. The list of topics was impressive:

Gun Owners and How They Can be Part of the Solution

Guns, Race and Social Justice

Which Policies Actually Help Save Lives?

Legislative Perspectives – What’s Possible in a Biden Administration?

Technology & Guns – Is the Future Finally Here?

Personal Stories from Gun Violence Victims – It’s Not What You’d Expect

What’s Possible – where do we go from here?

Back in January, “97 Percent” identified itself as “a new gun safety organization” in The Hill, the famous Capitol Hill newspaper. Its executive director is Mathew Littman, who “previously served as chief speechwriter to Joe Biden (2006-2008) and was executive director of the pro-Biden SuperPAC ‘Win the West.’”

While the agenda included remarks by “gun violence victims,” there was no presentation by armed citizens who defended themselves or their families listed on the agenda. The speakers included Fred Guttenberg, father of a student killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. He reportedly told Florida lawmakers, “All our legislators who stand with the NRA, they’re standing with a terrorist group.” Yeah, such remarks always help break the ice with gun owners.

The list of panel suggestions includes “Gun Owners and How They Can be Part of the Solution.” The question is, what is the problem, and what sort of “solution” is the goal? If the goal is reducing violent crime involving firearms, the solutions are simple: certainty of punishment, long-term incarceration of armed criminals and relaxed concealed carry laws.

Addressing guns and race is a good idea, since many minority citizens and women are among the 8 million-plus new gun owners who joined the firearms community over the past year.

Which policies save lives depends on one’s perspective. Laws that recognize the right of self-defense are good policies and they work.

What’s possible in a Biden administration? Let’s hope we never find out.

Technology and guns? There is nothing wrong with new technology as it works every time and it isn’t mandated.

Where do we go from here? A logical first stop for participants in this symposium might be Gunsite or Thunder Ranch, maybe the Firearms Academy of Seattle or Front Sight.

