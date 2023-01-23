Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

SHOT Show 2023 Rewind

Written By Handgunner Staff
Early Finds

American Handgunner editor Tom McHale and GUNS Magazine editor Brent T. Wheat share their early finds from SHOT Show 2023.

Day 1 Wrap-Up

The Gun Cranks take on SHOT Show 2023. Here’s their day one report.

Meet the Writers

 

Contributors Will Dabbs, MD and Frank Jardim stopped by the booth to share their SHOT Show finds. Who knows how this will end up?!

Day 2 Wrap-Up

 

The Gun Cranks take on SHOT Show 2023. Here’s their day two report.

Day 3 Wrap-Up

A look at the day’s most fascinating new products from Brent Wheat and Tom McHale.

Day 4 Wrap-Up

The Gun Cranks wrap up the final day of SHOT 2023.

