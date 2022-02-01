Tactical Retreat

Tactical or Full Retreat

There are more uses for tactical retreats other than just to safely evaluate the situation. The universal reaction of the public during an active shooter event is to run and for the suspect to follow. He wants to continue the violence with as many victims as possible. Retreat might just be to find cover in the path of the advancing subject that allows for a clear shot as the shooter progresses. This is an unexpected strategy and may be enough to catch the subject off-guard to give you the advantage. Much like a draw play in football, you lure him in and then spring the trap. It’s an ancient battle technique that is still effective — especially during a chaotic scene. A retreat might also serve the greater purpose of assisting others in getting out of harm’s way. How many times are people called heroes by simply helping others escape? It may allow you to cover their retreat, thus saving more lives than just your own.

There may be times, however, when a full retreat may be necessary. If you’ve got one magazine against multiple subjects, it is best to escape and save those rounds for any obstacles (other perpetrators) that may be in your path. Facing someone with a rifle when all you have is a handgun gives the suspect the advantage. It’s not only unwise, but also downright foolish to remain when you’re outgunned. These are situations where the best way to survive the fight is not to get into it in the first place.