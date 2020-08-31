ample ammo

Lee Precision Rocks
I’ve been in contact with Lee Precision Reloading and their employee, Laine, to help me with a loading challenge. They’re going to take a set of their .41 Mag dies, cut them to accommodate the .41 Special dimension I need for my revolver, and then ship them to me. My cost was very reasonable. A new set of dies (I did not want to alter my .41 Mag dies) and a $15 per die charge to alter, shipping and tax. Not a bad deal at all! So, a big thank you to John Taffin for setting me on this path to start with. Thanks to Starline for making the brass. And, finally a big thank you to Lee Precision for making this possible and at such a reasonable cost.
As always, deepest regards to you and the staff at GUNS and American Handgunner.
Ron Bruce
Lake City, CO