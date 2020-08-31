ample ammo

Enter To Win Outlaws & Lawman "DOC" 1873 Cattleman .45 Colt Prize Package!

Written By Reader Speaks
I love John Connor’s stories and articles and have enjoyed seeing them again in the emails. I’m 78 years old and am sad to see our country in such bad shape. Who could believe it? We need more John Connors on the front lines.
I’m an American Handgunner subscriber and have an ample supply of ammo.
Robert Mefford — Ellijay, GA 

Isn’t That Dangerous?

I enjoyed reading Dave’s take on Loaded Chamber Carry (Winning Edge, July/August 2020). He’s spot on about the military’s prohibition of one in the chamber — at least in 1968 when I was an MP in Vietnam. I didn’t know anyone in our company who obeyed the rule. As you can imagine, clearing leather with that flap on the issued holster in-place was difficult, at the least. Much less chambering a round and bringing up on-target. I had an occasion to do a little up close and personal dance with someone wearing unflattering black pajamas who did not have my best interests in mind. I know, without a doubt, had I not violated the rule, I would not be here today.

More to the point, Dave is “on-target” when he points out it takes two hands to make your pistol something other than a club. But you still need to practice, practice and do more practice. If you don’t have the skill and trust in your ability to be efficient, your intended target will have your weapon. In that case, leave it at home.

In my 33 years with the San Diego PD and eight years with the U.S. Marshals, I have consistently carried a loaded 1911 with one in the chamber off-duty and will continue to do so in retirement. I also support my local indoor pistol range, which is open during these trying times.

At one point, several years ago, my youngest son saw my pistol on my belt cocked and locked and asked, “Isn’t that dangerous?” I told him, “I hope so!”
Bob Nunley
Via emai

Dirty Fellow

Just reread your article on the two Ruger 22s (Insider, “Wrangler Vs. Super Single Six,” Nov/Dec 2019). One thing really hitting home for me was the long-term loaner coming back to you with obvious neglect. I believe the expression “No good deed goes unpunished” is very true. I loaned out my Marlin 1897CB .22 rifle to a coworker for his kids to shoot. Finally got it back after 11 months, only by asking.

Since we are in the middle of this stay at home order, I thought it would be a great time to give all my firearms a good cleaning. Turns out the Marlin literally took over 12 hours to clean. I have never worked on such a neglected rifle. I have done 4-day training classes, and never had that much trouble cleaning any firearm.

Keep up the great work on your magazine.
CW4 John J. Coyle II USA (Ret.)
Via email

Lee Precision Rocks

I’ve been in contact with Lee Precision Reloading and their employee, Laine, to help me with a loading challenge. They’re going to take a set of their .41 Mag dies, cut them to accommodate the .41 Special dimension I need for my revolver, and then ship them to me. My cost was very reasonable. A new set of dies (I did not want to alter my .41 Mag dies) and a $15 per die charge to alter, shipping and tax. Not a bad deal at all! So, a big thank you to John Taffin for setting me on this path to start with. Thanks to Starline for making the brass. And, finally a big thank you to Lee Precision for making this possible and at such a reasonable cost.

As always, deepest regards to you and the staff at GUNS and American Handgunner.
Ron Bruce
Lake City, CO

Good Old Days

I lived in Coronado, CA with my parents. When I was 16 years old my buddies and I would take the ferry across to San Diego and wander downtown looking in surplus stores and pawn shops. In one shop I saw a Marlin 336 in 30-30 for $55 and had to have it. The guy in the shop said I could make weekly payments until the rifle was paid off. It took me a while, but eventually I took possession. The shop wrapped a paper bag around the action, I guess to hide the fact it was a rifle, but I suspect the barrel and stock gave it away. We walked through downtown San Diego on Broadway, made our way to the ferry landing, and then back home in Coronado. No one made any comments to us or even gave us suspicious looks. Times have changed! Can you imagine a 16-year old buying a rifle and walking with it through a major city — especially in California?
“Hank”
Via email

Range-Friendly

I agree completely with Tom McHale (Vantage Point, May/June 2020) regarding the importance of bringing a friend to the range. Doing so would seem to be the best way of introducing non-shooters to the positive aspects of firearms ownership and increasing our numbers. However, I submit we sometimes work against our own best interests. I’m referring to range policies prohibiting guests. I’ve belonged to two different gun clubs since moving to my area of Pennsylvania 15 years ago and have been confronted in each case with rules forbidding non-members on the firing line. Clearly a response to concerns over liability, policies such as these hurt our cause in the long run. Just one more way litigiousness brings us down.
John Maher
East Stroudsburg, PA

Anti-Gunners Buying Guns

Suddenly the anti-gun faction is worried about protecting themselves and their families should police presence and response be affected by the pandemic. And well they should be concerned. Here in Reno, break-ins are on the rise, particularly against the elderly.

I am a 78-year-old geezer who has always believed in the 2nd Amendment. As a Brinks employee I carried for years, and I have had my CCW since leaving California to retire in Nevada. Therefore, I have no reason to rush to my local gun store at this time, as I am already prepared for the current situation and the possible need for personal protection. I have also been a subscriber to GUNS and American Handgunner for more than 20 years. Keep up the good work. I’ll stay subscribed — though only two years at a time. I don’t know how much longer I’ll last!
Art Schubert
Via email

Hey Art, subscribe for at least five years so you’ll be inclined to stay alive to get your money’s worth! Glad to see you’re carrying these days. Stay safe. —RH

Guncrank Lives!

I subscribe to just one retail gun magazine, American Handgunner. I know I can get the digital versions, but I simply haven’t gone down that path just yet. I confess I miss John Connor and his Guncrank Diaries’ wit and wisdom, within your pages, and he was always one of my favorite writers, by far. His storytelling was always entertaining. However, as I opened the most recent edition of Handgunner (May/June 2020), I discovered with great joy Dr. Will Dabbs has taken over the column! I just wanted you to know this is a great choice, and I highly approve!

I’ve read articles by Dr. Dabbs over the past few years and have come to really appreciate his diverse life experiences, reflected so well in his writings. He is a tremendous storyteller, and to me, has a unique, enjoyable writing style. I always look forward to receiving my next issue of American Handgunner, and this will make it even more special!
Thank you for continuing to produce a first-class publication that supports the shooting industry and sport!
Robert S. (Steve) Miller
Shreveport, LA

Thanks Robert, and I know Will realizes the big shoes he has to fill. But like you, I have no doubt he’ll do it splendidly! Thanks for your many kind words. —RH

Holster Boxes

I love every issue of your magazine and look forward to its arrival in my mailbox. I have now developed a new skill, reading the magazine while on the floor in hysterics. Roy Huntington’s article on holsters (Carry Options, May/June 2020) was a hoot. The truth can make you laugh, that’s for sure. In the ’80s I supplemented my income by performing magic. My mentor told me in time I would have a closet full of props that didn’t serve my needs or desires. He sure was right. Holsters are about the same. Naturally I tried a bunch of them and for some reason or another the thing just didn’t blow my skirts up. I’m a guy, perhaps I should have said kilt as I am rather Irish, Welsh and Scotch. Being an official geezer in my 70s now, I’ve whittled the holster situation down to the basics and seem content with the current crop.

Oddly enough I had just filled a grocery bag with holsters, including a shoulder holster which can be worn very rarely in Florida due to the warm weather. So, my dear friend will now have the pleasure of determining which holsters will work for him once I gift him the bag. Probably, none of ’em. Thanks for your good humor and great magazine.
Henderson Talbot, Jr. FVGEC
Via email

Doing The Math

I noticed the Standard Manufacturing Thunderstruck S333 double-barrel revolver in an advertisement on page 71 of the May / June 2020 issue. The ad stated that this revolver fires two .22 Magnum rounds simultaneously. Does this make it a .44 Magnum?
N. Hall
Via email

We see what you did there! —TM

Problems Or Puff?

Greetings from Midcoast Maine. My purpose in writing: while I very much enjoyed John Taffin’s Colt Python review, I wondered as I read on when he planned to mention the revolver’s widely reported problems. I further wondered when I got to the end of Taffin’s report whether as an editorial policy you appreciate the difference between a frank and honest review and a puff piece. 
Mike Silverton
Via email

Mike, first thank you for writing. Yes, I saw some of the “widely-reported” so-called problems on the Internet. I did two things. First, I consulted the number one expert for Pythons. He said the new Python was improved over the old design and they “did it right.” Apparently, there were a few problems because of a loosened screw and Colt has addressed this. The second thing I did was shoot it. 

I experienced absolutely no problems during my shooting sessions. The Python faced the same thing every new product faces — self-proclaimed Internet experts going into their trashing routine. There are no perfect guns — problems can often arise with anything mechanical. Colt has addressed the matter and corrected what few problems were found.

I don’t do puff pieces. Never have; never will. Our policy with both Handgunner and GUNS is to tell it like it is. There are several firearms and products over the past 40 years I wouldn’t review as they were not worthy of my time. I only review things which work, and I have often pointed out minor problems.

Thank you again for writing. Good shootin’ and God Bless. —John Taffin

