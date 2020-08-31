ample ammo

Isn’t That Dangerous?

I enjoyed reading Dave’s take on Loaded Chamber Carry (Winning Edge, July/August 2020). He’s spot on about the military’s prohibition of one in the chamber — at least in 1968 when I was an MP in Vietnam. I didn’t know anyone in our company who obeyed the rule. As you can imagine, clearing leather with that flap on the issued holster in-place was difficult, at the least. Much less chambering a round and bringing up on-target. I had an occasion to do a little up close and personal dance with someone wearing unflattering black pajamas who did not have my best interests in mind. I know, without a doubt, had I not violated the rule, I would not be here today.

More to the point, Dave is “on-target” when he points out it takes two hands to make your pistol something other than a club. But you still need to practice, practice and do more practice. If you don’t have the skill and trust in your ability to be efficient, your intended target will have your weapon. In that case, leave it at home.

In my 33 years with the San Diego PD and eight years with the U.S. Marshals, I have consistently carried a loaded 1911 with one in the chamber off-duty and will continue to do so in retirement. I also support my local indoor pistol range, which is open during these trying times.

At one point, several years ago, my youngest son saw my pistol on my belt cocked and locked and asked, “Isn’t that dangerous?” I told him, “I hope so!”

Bob Nunley

Via emai