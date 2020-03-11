Fancy Flashlights

Since you almost always feature bits about flashlights and gun lights, I figure you might be able to answer a couple of questions about all this wonderful new flashlight technology. I did email several inquiries to your sister FMG publication, American Flashlighter, but have received no replies. Pretty shoddy behavior in my opinion, but I still trust you guys.

I love the new compact high-output LED flashlights, especially the ones with zoom lenses. Amazing stuff. However, I really have no use for all the different settings, such as strobe, SOS, Thaw, Popcorn, etc., and would really prefer one with just a high and low setting. The controls on these little marvels are obviously run by computer chips. Since many preppers use these things, and since one of the top prepping scenarios involves an EMP disabling all manner of computer chips, might these flashlights be vulnerable in such a situation? In other words, would these flashlights be rendered useless right along with iPads and vehicle ignition systems?

How about the LED itself? Would it be fried, also? I’m still holding onto all my old Mag-Lites with their devilishly clever mechanical switches. However, they also all sport LEDs, so is this a potential concern? Should we all be keeping a stock of Tiki torches on hand? I would appreciate your insights. Keep up the good work on the best gun magazine out there, and please tell the editorial staff at American Flashlighter to get on the stick.

Bob Christensen

Via email

Gads man … don’t say American Flashlighter as that might prompt the higher-ups to think that’s a good idea. No … please no.

I asked someone I know at Streamlight about the EMP and their circuit boards and they said they “doubt” it’d affect anything. One engineer said they had a default mode if the board goes bad you can still get a basic on-off light. Not sure how to test it short of an explosion?

Maybe those 99-cent two-D cell Ray-O-Vac lights from the dime store when we were kids might still be best?

Oh, they did say the LEDs would be fine, regardless.

Officially? I don’t give a hoot. If an EMP happens, I’ll just stay home that day burning candles and lanterns and shooting .22’s from my non-electric single shot .22. Oh, I’ll break out the string and empty tin cans to talk to my wife when I’m in the shop. —RH