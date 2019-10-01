Enter to win Bravo Company 1911 BCMGUNFIGHTER Prize Package!

Hornady Critical Defense
Hornady Critical Defense is the ultimate choice for concealed carry firearms and self-defense rifles.

Browse the shelves of any gun store and you’ll find no shortage of self-defense ammunition, especially for handguns. Look closer and one hollow-point design visibly stands out among the crowd—Hornady Critical Defense.

Critical Defense has been a popular carry round since its introduction in 2011.

With a noticeable red polymer Flex Tip, the patented FTX bullet design offers reliable expansion and eliminates clogging when passing through heavy clothing and other barriers.

Combined with high-visibility nickel-plated cases and low-flash and recoil propellants, Critical Defense delivers threat-stopping performance for personal protection and is a popular option among concealed carriers.

Adding Critical Defense Rifle was a natural progression for Hornady.

Critical Defense Rifle

But with the growing popularity of AR rifles and pistols, Hornady has expanded its personal defense ammo line with the addition of Critical Defense Rifle.

Featuring the same FTX bullet technology, defense-centered design and dependable reliability, Critical Defense Rifle is effective in close-quarters and at extended ranges without over penetration.

The FTX bullet is at the forefront of the Hornady Critical Defense ammunition line.

Hornady Critical Defense is available in various handgun calibers fit for both semi-autos and revolvers, including .380 ACP, 9mm, .45 ACP and .357 Mag.

Critical Defense Rifle is available in two flavors of .223 Rem (55- and 73-grain), as well as .30 Carbine and .308 Win.

Ammunition is packaged in 20 or 25-round boxes; MSRP varies by caliber.

For more information, visit hornady.com.

