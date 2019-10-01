Critical Defense for When
Lives Are on the Line
Hornady Critical Defense
Browse the shelves of any gun store and you’ll find no shortage of self-defense ammunition, especially for handguns. Look closer and one hollow-point design visibly stands out among the crowd—Hornady Critical Defense.
With a noticeable red polymer Flex Tip, the patented FTX bullet design offers reliable expansion and eliminates clogging when passing through heavy clothing and other barriers.
Combined with high-visibility nickel-plated cases and low-flash and recoil propellants, Critical Defense delivers threat-stopping performance for personal protection and is a popular option among concealed carriers.
Critical Defense Rifle
But with the growing popularity of AR rifles and pistols, Hornady has expanded its personal defense ammo line with the addition of Critical Defense Rifle.
Featuring the same FTX bullet technology, defense-centered design and dependable reliability, Critical Defense Rifle is effective in close-quarters and at extended ranges without over penetration.
Hornady Critical Defense is available in various handgun calibers fit for both semi-autos and revolvers, including .380 ACP, 9mm, .45 ACP and .357 Mag.
Critical Defense Rifle is available in two flavors of .223 Rem (55- and 73-grain), as well as .30 Carbine and .308 Win.
Ammunition is packaged in 20 or 25-round boxes; MSRP varies by caliber.
For more information, visit hornady.com.