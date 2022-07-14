You can now train like you carry thanks to the new EPS and EPS Carry open reflex pistol sights from Holosun.

One of the biggest frustrations for shooters who engage in both competition and concealed carry is having two different optics for their range and carry pistols that each need to be trained on extensively. Taking this pain point into consideration, Holosun’s latest additions to its pistol optic line make cross-training painless.

From a performance and durability perspective, the EPS (Enclosed Pistol Sight) and EPS Carry are essentially the same but feature slightly different dimensions optimized for either concealed carry or competition use.

Coming in a 7075-aluminum black anodized housing, the EPS is a full-size electronic dot optic meant for standard-size handguns. It weighs 1.4 ounces, offers a 0.90 x 0.63 window size and features the lowest deck height — allowing users to employ standard height iron sights and/or the reflex sight.