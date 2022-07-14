Holosun EPS And EPS Carry
The Newest Additions To Its Pistol Optic Line
You can now train like you carry thanks to the new EPS and EPS Carry open reflex pistol sights from Holosun.
One of the biggest frustrations for shooters who engage in both competition and concealed carry is having two different optics for their range and carry pistols that each need to be trained on extensively. Taking this pain point into consideration, Holosun’s latest additions to its pistol optic line make cross-training painless.
From a performance and durability perspective, the EPS (Enclosed Pistol Sight) and EPS Carry are essentially the same but feature slightly different dimensions optimized for either concealed carry or competition use.
Coming in a 7075-aluminum black anodized housing, the EPS is a full-size electronic dot optic meant for standard-size handguns. It weighs 1.4 ounces, offers a 0.90 x 0.63 window size and features the lowest deck height — allowing users to employ standard height iron sights and/or the reflex sight.
The EPS and EPS Carry are more alike than different. Both variations are available with a green (540nm) LED with a 2 MOA dot reticle that has a travel range of +/- 30 MOA. They’re IPX8 certified waterproof and dustproof, and as with all reflex sights, the EPS/EPS Carry are parallax-free with unlimited eye relief in an aspheric glass lens and zero distortion. With eight daylight and four night-vision compatible intensity settings, they’re suitable for practically any environment.
Both options also feature Shake Awake™ technology with last setting recall — essential features for any carry pistol — allowing the LED to shut off during periods of motionlessness. The amount of time it takes for the LED to deactivate (enter Sleep Mode) is user programmable.
While all of these features sound great, you’re probably wondering what’s the battery life? Each contains a CR1620 Lithium battery providing up to 50,000 hours of continuous use — the equivalent of more than 2,080 days. If and when your battery fails, the EPS/EPS Carry are also equipped with Solar Failsafe Technology — an innovative feature pioneered by Holosun that allows the red dot sight to remain powered when your battery fails.
With the surge in demand for defensive carry and competition, Holosun designed the EPS and EPS Carry reflex sights using the same platform for instant recognition.
• 2 MOA Dot
• Up to 50,000 Hours Battery Life
• Parallax-free & Unlimited Eye Relief
• Shake Awake™ Technology with Last Setting Recall
• 7075 T6 Aluminum Housing
• Solar Failsafe™
• IPX8 Certified Waterproof
• Lifetime Warranty
• MSRP: $458.81
For more information about the Holosun EPS and EPS Carry pistol reflex optics, visit holosun.com.