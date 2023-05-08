HK's USP Expert

It’d be hard to find a car nut who didn’t consider the first-generation Ford Mustang a triumph of American engineering and automotive design. Even today, I can’t help but think it’s really darn neat to see them on the road, and they’re still turning heads just as they did in 1965.

To nobody’s surprise, you can’t walk into a Ford dealership and buy that same car. You can buy a 2023 Mustang, of course. Ford would tell you the Mustang you can purchase now is a better car than the 1965 model; in over half a century, they’ve improved the car’s handling, power, safety features and countless other amenities.

By and large, we’re conditioned to think this is the natural order of things: the 1965 Mustang begets the 2023 Mustang, the iPhone 7 begets the iPhone 14, the Intel dual-core processor begets the Intel quad-core processor, and so on, and so forth. Time waits for no man, but as a consolation prize, time gives us cooler stuff at progressively lower prices if we manage to stick around long enough.

It’s generally gone the same way with guns. Witness today the number of firearms with bells and whistles like tritium sights, sub-5-lb. triggers, optic cuts, frame stippling, beavertails, extended controls, and gilt-edged accuracy as standard features. Not even the venerable 1911 has withstood the tides of change. Could John Browning have ever imagined the level of technology deployed to make his seminal design stronger, faster and more user-friendly?

At this point, we turn our gaze to Heckler & Koch. Today, consumers are understandably agog at the company’s VP9, and the P30L continues to draw longing stares every time someone watches a John Wick movie. Before those guns, however, H&K brought the HK45 to market, along with the well-regarded P2000 series of pistols.

But here’s the head-scratcher: H&K still catalogs the USP family in its product lineup — a line of pistols that initially hit the market in 1993. Certainly, some will question whether the USP still contends with the latest and greatest. I say this: Not only do these guns contend, but they also continue to excel. In my opinion, the Expert is the best of the bunch.