Bond Arms Rowdy Pistol Package Giveaway

Enter to win Bond Arms Rowdy Pistol Package worth over $521!

The Rowdy from Bond Arms is a single-action, double-barrel pistol chambered for .45 Colt and 2½” .410 shells. It’s built with a 3″ barrel and features an automatic spent casing extractor. The Rowdy also has fixed sights along with a push-button cross-bolt safety and a rebounding hammer. The trigger guard is removable and barrels are interchangeable with all standard Bond Arms barrels.

CRKT’s Up & At ’Em has a flipper opening for fast blade deployment and a frame lock to secure the blade. OAL is 8.375″; closed length is 4.719″. The knife’s 2-tone, clip-point blade is 3.622″ long, 0.121″ thick and made of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel.

Our next prize is the 1,000-lumen ProTac HL-X from Streamlight. The tactical handheld flashlight can be used with a rechargeable 18650 USB battery and integrated micro USB port or with two CR123A lithium batteries.

Gun-Werkz Gun Cleaner is a solvent that’s easy on the skin. Spray Gun-Werkz on something that needs extra cleaning and the stuff will be at work on it for days.

I think it’s time for some fun. Go enter our giveaway for a chance to win.