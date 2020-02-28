Enter To Win Glock 48 Pistol Prize Package!

Bond Arms Rowdy Pistol Package Giveaway

Enter to win Bond Arms Rowdy Pistol Package worth over $521!

The Rowdy from Bond Arms is a single-action, double-barrel pistol chambered for .45 Colt and 2½” .410 shells. It’s built with a 3″ barrel and features an automatic spent casing extractor. The Rowdy also has fixed sights along with a push-button cross-bolt safety and a rebounding hammer. The trigger guard is removable and barrels are interchangeable with all standard Bond Arms barrels.

CRKT’s Up & At ’Em has a flipper opening for fast blade deployment and a frame lock to secure the blade. OAL is 8.375″; closed length is 4.719″. The knife’s 2-tone, clip-point blade is 3.622″ long, 0.121″ thick and made of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel.

Our next prize is the 1,000-lumen ProTac HL-X from Streamlight. The tactical handheld flashlight can be used with a rechargeable 18650 USB battery and integrated micro USB port or with two CR123A lithium batteries.

Gun-Werkz Gun Cleaner is a solvent that’s easy on the skin. Spray Gun-Werkz on something that needs extra cleaning and the stuff will be at work on it for days.

I think it’s time for some fun. Go enter our giveaway for a chance to win.

Prize package includes: Bond Arms Rowdy Pistol, CRKT’s Up & At ’Em knife, Streamlight ProTac HL-X light and Gun-Werkz Gun Cleaner.
If you live in one of the states listed below, "Super Tuesday" is on your immediate horizon and it will give you an opportunity to see which gun control...
There's no doubt about it, military, law enforcement, concealed carriers and gun owners alike love red dots. I sure do! Providing a quick sight-picture,...
