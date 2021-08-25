Preludes

It is axiomatic in criminology many violent criminal actors had troubled childhoods, and equally true that a great many people with those disadvantages grow up to be law-abiding, productive citizens. Not David Sweat, violent even as a child and kicked out of elementary school at age nine for carrying a concealed butcher knife in class. His adventures in drug dealing and burglary saw him in and out of penal institutions starting in his teens. By 2002, he was into ripping off gun shops, and bragging to acquaintances how he would kill anyone who might send him back to prison. One night in July of 2002, he and a couple of cronies were gathered in a darkened parking lot celebrating a successful gun shop burglary when they saw a Broome County Sheriff’s Department patrol car pull into the lot.

As Deputy Kevin Tarsia, 36, exited his vehicle, he was ambushed by the gang, Sweat firing at him with two stolen guns. Several bullets stopped on the lawman’s body armor, but not all: wound channels ripped through his intestines and one kidney. He was down but still alive when David Sweat drove his getaway car over him, brutally dragging the body across the asphalt parking lot beneath the undercarriage. Sweat watched as one of his thug buddies snatched the severely injured officer’s own issue GLOCK .40 and cold-bloodedly executed the now-helpless deputy with two shots to the face.

Hunted down not long after, Sweat proved to have no stomach for pulling guns on cops already pointing theirs at him and meekly submitted to arrest, quickly snitching off his accomplices. A year later, he pled guilty to first degree murder and was on his way to Dannemora.

The hulking Richard Matt was older than Sweat, and if anything, an even more vicious murderer. The son of a criminal, he graduated from foster homes to “reform school” by the time he was 14. A lifelong bully since childhood, he had a high IQ and talent in art, but it seemed from the beginning he would rather steal than work. He was skilled at manipulating people, particularly women. By age 19 he had twice escaped from jail. The escape from Dannemora in 2015 would be his fifth attempt and his third successful one.

His odyssey went on to include a stint in Elmira for a murder-for-hire plot. In 1997, on parole at age 31, Matt was offered a job and a chance at redemption by an elderly man who owned a food company. Matt thanked him by first stealing from him, and then finally abducting him and torturing him for the stash of cash Matt believed the man had squirreled away. Frustrated to find no money, Richard Matt broke the old man’s neck with his bare hands, dismembered the corpse with a hacksaw, and threw the body parts in the Niagara River.

Detectives cracked the case fairly quickly, but by that time Matt was already in Matamoros, Mexico where he stabbed an American tourist to death to steal a few hundred dollars. Quickly captured and imprisoned there, he was eventually extradited to New York for the murder of his benefactor, and in 2008 was sentenced to 25 years to life and on his way to Dannemora, where he would meet and conspire with David Sweat.