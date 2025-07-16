The folks at Shadow Systems have a new pistol in their Elite series coming out in a couple of weeks. The CR920XL is a slender (about 1.07″ at the grip) pistol, but thanks to its steel magazines, it still packs a 15+1 capacity. Virtually no shake and a tight lockup mean this pistol will shoot. We take it for a quick range trip to see what it will do.

—

