How Accurate Is Your
Handgun Really?
Ransom Rest Test Explained!
Can you really trust what people say about handgun accuracy? In this episode of American Handgunner Insider, Tom McHale breaks down what “accuracy” actually means — and how to test it the right way.
Using the legendary Ransom Rest, we’ll walk through:
✔️ What this machine actually does
✔️ How it removes human error
✔️ How to mount your pistol properly
✔️ Some of the new options available for Ransom Rests
Whether you’re a gearhead, a 1911 lover, or just curious about what your pistol can really do at 25 yards, this is the series for you.
👉 Stay tuned — we’re heading to the range next to see how the Ed Brown 1911 and a snub-nose revolver perform.
—
