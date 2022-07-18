All right, let’s check out the target.

So, it’s shooting a little bit low from where I’m aiming. I was aiming right for the A. Same here and for the line here, but you know that’s pretty respectable. I’m sure there are other people who can do a better job, but I’ll take it.

So that was the Jericho Enhanced. The trigger pull is what you’d expect from a double-action / single-action. The double-action pull is long, but it feels pretty good, and if you keep your sights

still then it’s not a problem. Single action feels nice. You know some hammer-fired guns it’s more of like a snap when the hammer hits. This feels more like a thunk — very authoritative.

I really like the shape of the safety. It’s very easy to deactivate, maybe a little bit harder to activate, but I like resting my thumb on it like a gas pedal.

The sights are basic three-dot Novak sights. They do the job. I like that it has a standard Picatinny rail instead of something proprietary, so you don’t have to have a bunch of inserts or whatever for your lights or lasers or whatever you want to use.

It’s really comfortable. I like this shape of the grip more than the original Jericho which had a bit of a hump on it.

Overall, it’s a really fun gun to shoot. I don’t have a ton of time working with double-action / single-actions so I’m curious to see how quickly I can pick this up.

We’re going to put a lot more rounds through it and have some fun.

That’s going to do it for the Jericho Enhanced. Make sure you keep an eye out for the full review coming in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, get out to the range and have some fun this weekend!